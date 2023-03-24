UrduPoint.com

Langu For Dealing Emergency Rain Situation In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Langu for dealing emergency rain situation in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday chaired meeting regarding recently rains with an aim to deal any possible situation in the area by video link.

The meeting was attended by respective Deputy Commissioners, Coordinator of Chief Minister Musa Jan Achakzai, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Faisal Tariq, Amanullah and Director PDMA Faisal Panizai.

Deputy Commissioners including Director General PDMA gave a briefing on the occasion.

The DG, PDMA informed about the situation and measures taken due to rains in the province.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements to deal with any possible situation during rains in the province in the meeting.

The minister directed the district administration and concerned departments to remain high alert, He said that the government would provide all possible support to PDMA, district administration and rescue organizations in relief work.

Special teams should be formed to provide timely assistance to citizens and protect the lives and property during heavy rains, he noted.

He said that in any emergency, additional teams should be kept ready to protect precious human lives,The DG, PDMA told the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister and Home Minister. He said that PDMA was always ready to deal with any odd situation on an emergency basis saying that missionaries and staff of PDMA were present in rain-affected areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Alert All Government Rains

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

1 hour ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.