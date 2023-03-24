Langu for dealing emergency rain situation in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday chaired meeting regarding recently rains with an aim to deal any possible situation in the area by video link.

The meeting was attended by respective Deputy Commissioners, Coordinator of Chief Minister Musa Jan Achakzai, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Faisal Tariq, Amanullah and Director PDMA Faisal Panizai.

Deputy Commissioners including Director General PDMA gave a briefing on the occasion.

The DG, PDMA informed about the situation and measures taken due to rains in the province.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements to deal with any possible situation during rains in the province in the meeting.

The minister directed the district administration and concerned departments to remain high alert, He said that the government would provide all possible support to PDMA, district administration and rescue organizations in relief work.

Special teams should be formed to provide timely assistance to citizens and protect the lives and property during heavy rains, he noted.

He said that in any emergency, additional teams should be kept ready to protect precious human lives,The DG, PDMA told the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister and Home Minister. He said that PDMA was always ready to deal with any odd situation on an emergency basis saying that missionaries and staff of PDMA were present in rain-affected areas.