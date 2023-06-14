(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday appreciated the orders of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to fill the vacant posts within a week by the concerned secretaries.

He said that the Chief Minister had represented the people of the province in a powerful way, while the biggest problem of the people of Balochistan was unemployment. The people of Balochistan must be given jobs so that they could serve the nation, he said.

He said that we were determined and the government had also decided that no concessions would be made on the delay of employees and in this context, no interruption would be tolerated in the employment issue.

More employment will be provided to the people before the tenure of the existing government ends, he noted.

Meanwhile, the provincial home minister praised the good initiative of the Chief Minister and said that the removal of the ban on the sale of Iranian petrol by the Chief Minister was a very good move.

Mir Ziaullah Langu directed the administration to follow the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and open the Iranian petrol business for the interest of local people.