Langu reviews steps to tackle possible rain, snowfall in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday presided over the meeting to review the arrangements made by various departments of PDMA (provincial disaster management authority) to deal with possible rains and snowfall in Balochistan.

Director General PDMA Naseer Nasir, Director PDMA Attaullah, Deputy Director Faseel Panizai gave a detailed briefing regarding the arrangements.

On this occasion, the minister directed that possible snowfall and rain should be monitored 24 hours a day.

While giving instructions to the concerned authorities, he said that the scope of relief activities should be expanded in the affected areas and necessary facilities should be provided in the relief camps on a priority basis.

Langu ordered the PDMA, rescue, administration and police to update the emergency flood plan and said that all preparations and arrangements should be completed in view of possible rains and snowfall.

He said that he would visit these areas to review the preparations.