Langu Takes Notice Of Killing Of Three People In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday took notice of a firing incident that left three dead in Quetta.

He also expressed his sorrow for the death of a man along with his wife and his small girl.

The Minister ordered concerned officials to take measures to arrest attackers involved in the killing of the three members of a family to bring them to justice.

He also sought the report of the incident.

