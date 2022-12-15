Langu terms successful conduction of LG elections victory for govt

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said the peaceful and successful holding of local government elections was a victory for the provincial government.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said the peaceful and successful holding of local government elections was a victory for the provincial government.

He said that in the second phase of local government elections, the people of Kalat district once again made headlines by expressing their confidence in the Al-Khalid Panel.

Langu congratulated all the newly elected councillors of the Al-Khalid Panel and said the panel has become a popular political party in Kalat district.

"We have fulfilled the promise made to the people by organizing the local body elections. I salute people of the area for showing much love for Al-Khalid Panel."