Langu welcomes appointment of Wali Kakar as Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday has welcomed the appointment of Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as Governor of Balochistan.

He expressed the hope that he would support the provincial government for the development of Balochistan.

Mir Ziaullah further said that Malik Abdul Wali Kakar and his family had played a key role in the politics of Balochistan.

Besides, he also played an important role in the promotion of brotherhood in the province, he added.

He expressed that after his appointment Malik Wali Kakar would utilize all his abilities for the people of Balochistan while fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities for the interest of the country and province.

Mir Ziuallah Langu also expressed his good wishes for him on this occasion and prayed that he would be able to fulfil the right of this position.