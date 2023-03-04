UrduPoint.com

Langu Welcomes Appointment Of Wali Kakar As Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Langu welcomes appointment of Wali Kakar as Governor Balochistan

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday has welcomed the appointment of Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as Governor of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday has welcomed the appointment of Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as Governor of Balochistan.

He expressed the hope that he would support the provincial government for the development of Balochistan.

Mir Ziaullah further said that Malik Abdul Wali Kakar and his family had played a key role in the politics of Balochistan.

Besides, he also played an important role in the promotion of brotherhood in the province, he added.

He expressed that after his appointment Malik Wali Kakar would utilize all his abilities for the people of Balochistan while fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities for the interest of the country and province.

Mir Ziuallah Langu also expressed his good wishes for him on this occasion and prayed that he would be able to fulfil the right of this position.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Family All Government

Recent Stories

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

21 minutes ago
 9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukku ..

Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukkur IBA University draws big cro ..

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Literature Festival continues

Sindh Literature Festival continues

12 minutes ago
 DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribe ..

DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribes

12 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three we ..

Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three weeks

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.