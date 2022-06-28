Language dept to promote Urdu in remote areas: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Director General Dr Rauf Parekh has said that a comprehensive program had been rolled out to promote urdu and national harmony in the remote areas.

"A series of events are being arranged in the remote areas for the purpose," he said while addressing a conference at Hazara University, Mansehra.

The conference was organized by NLPD with the collaboration of Hazara University on the theme "Role of Urdu Language in National Solidarity".

Dr Jamil Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Hazara University said on the occasion that the use of Urdu language in all fields was crucial to the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the importance of English language could not be denied, but Urdu was the national language which was imperative for charting the country on the path of progress and development.

