UrduPoint.com

Language Dept To Promote Urdu In Remote Areas: DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Language dept to promote Urdu in remote areas: DG

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Director General Dr Rauf Parekh has said that a comprehensive program had been rolled out to promote Urdu and national harmony in the remote areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Director General Dr Rauf Parekh has said that a comprehensive program had been rolled out to promote urdu and national harmony in the remote areas.

"A series of events are being arranged in the remote areas for the purpose," he said while addressing a conference at Hazara University, Mansehra.

The conference was organized by NLPD with the collaboration of Hazara University on the theme "Role of Urdu Language in National Solidarity".

Dr Jamil Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Hazara University said on the occasion that the use of Urdu language in all fields was crucial to the socio-economic development of the country.

He said the importance of English language could not be denied, but Urdu was the national language which was imperative for charting the country on the path of progress and development.

app/ Usg

Related Topics

Mansehra Progress Hazara University Mansehra All

Recent Stories

President for market research to assess demand for ..

President for market research to assess demand for graduates of Arts, Literature

6 minutes ago
 ICT Police launches crackdown against amateur driv ..

ICT Police launches crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns petitions against CM Ha ..

Lahore High Court adjourns petitions against CM Hamza's election till June 29

1 minute ago
 Millennium Education wins Ed-TECH Award 2022

Millennium Education wins Ed-TECH Award 2022

1 minute ago
 At least 49 inmates die in Colombia prison riot an ..

At least 49 inmates die in Colombia prison riot and fire

1 minute ago
 SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanlin ..

SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanliness: Muhammad Ali

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.