Language Experts Stress Importance Of Mother Language
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Language experts have stressed the importance of the mother tongue saying that over 6,000 mother languages globally reflect love and affection
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Language experts have stressed the importance of the mother tongue saying that over 6,000 mother languages globally reflect love and affection.
In connection with International Mother Language Day, Dr. Amjad Ansari hosted a reception in honor of renowned German poet, writer, and scholar Komal Raja at Srinagar House on Wednesday.
Speakers, including Chief Guest Komal Raja, Dr. Amjad Ansari, Syed Shabir Shah, Dr. Mohsin Shakeel, Prof. Waris Jiraal, Prof. Qazi Zubair Ahmed, Prof. Khawaja Khusheed, Senior Kashmiri Journalist and analyst Altaf Hamid Rao, emphasized the importance of mother languages and urged the government for including mother languages in the syllabus.
The speakers praised the reported initiative by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to compile a curriculum based on regional and mother languages.
Authorities in AJK were also urged to play an active role in preserving and promoting all regional mother tongues, including Pahari, Kashmiri, and Gojri, along with over 30 other regional languages of the state.
APP/ahr
