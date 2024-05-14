Language Experts Terms Roman Sindhi Imperative For Connecting Sindhi People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Language experts have termed Roman Sindhi a crucial tool for connecting Sindhi people living across the world and people not familiar with the Arabic Script for teaching Sindhi literature and other material.
They expressed these views during an online debate titled’ Whether Roman Lipi was necessary for Sindhi with Arabic?
Language expert Dr Altaf Jokhio said that it was the common perception that while introducing Roman Script, Arabic Script will lose its glory which is wrong as Language is not confined to religions and we should not judge it in this way as Arabic Script was also made by us.
He said that when the British made Sindhi basic there were two opinions, some people opined about introducing Devnaagri lipi but most work was carried out in Persian and Arabic so Arabic lipi was implemented however Devnaagri was also used as well. Eminent writer of Sindh University Dr. Mubarak Lashari hosted an online debate.
