Lanjar Grieves Over Killing Of Rangers Jawans In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of two Rangers jawans in a road accident in the Nangarparkar area of Umerkot.

He prayed for granting courage to the bereaved family members of jawans.

The minister said that the provincial government of Sindh stood in this hour of grief with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured Rangers jawans.

