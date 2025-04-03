Lanjar Reviews Security Plan For Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM
A meeting was held at the SSP Office Larkana under the chairmanship of Sindh Provincial Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar to review the security plan prepared for the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on Thursday
Prior to the meeting, a special police squad presented a salute to the Home Minister and IG Sindh upon their arrival in Larkana. The DIG Larkana provided a detailed briefing on the comprehensive and robust security measures implemented for the occasion.
Security personnel were briefed about their duties, including patrolling, picketing, walk-through gates, CCTV systems, watchtowers, metal detectors, jammers, bomb disposal squads, and traffic control systems.
The meeting also addressed accommodations and facilities provided to deployed police personnel.
Sindh’s Home Minister emphasized strict adherence to the security plan, enhancing inter-district coordination, and clearing central routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Nao Dero. Plainclothes officers were assigned responsibilities within and around the mausoleum.
He directed that intelligence-gathering and follow-up processes be made foolproof, while check-posts and barricades on internal and external routes be strengthened. All SSPs, DSPs, and SHOs were instructed to actively monitor security measures on the ground. Additionally, security for convoys arriving from other provinces and within Sindh to the mausoleum must be ensured.
