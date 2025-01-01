Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonstrations

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the importance of peaceful protests while ensuring public roads remain open, in light of ongoing sit-ins across Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the importance of peaceful protests while ensuring public roads remain open, in light of ongoing sit-ins across Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday, he stated that while the government is ready to provide protesters with a safe space, blocking roads will not be tolerated.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar urged protesters to vacate the roads, warning that action would be taken if they refused. "I am offering negotiations through Commissioner Karachi and Additional IGP Karachi," he said. "We are open to dialogue, but the government will enforce its authority."

The Home Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that law enforcement agencies will fulfill their duties to protect citizens and prevent the shutdown of the city. He clarified, "We will not compromise on the safety and freedom of movement for the people of Karachi."

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho were also present during the briefing.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar noted that initial agreements with the protesters included assurances that roads would not be blocked, but over time, the number of sit-ins grew, leading to disruptions.

"Our intention is not to target any group, but if the state's authority is challenged, we will assert it," he added.

He further disclosed that 19 individuals had been arrested and 3 cases registered under various legal sections due to the unrest. The Home Minister expressed concern over the difficulties citizens face due to road closures.

In reference to the situation in Parachinar, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar acknowledged the Sindh government’s solidarity. "We condemn the atrocities in Parachinar, and as proposed by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori, we have sent aid. The ongoing violence there is condemnable, and the KP government must seek a resolution."

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said while claiming to be peaceful, the protesters have caused damages, including the burning of eight motorcycles, one belonging to a traffic cop. Several police personnel were also injured, with five sustaining minor injuries and three in serious condition.