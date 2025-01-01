Lanjar Warns Of Action Against Protesters Blocking Roads, Urges Peaceful Demonstrations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:24 PM
Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the importance of peaceful protests while ensuring public roads remain open, in light of ongoing sit-ins across Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the importance of peaceful protests while ensuring public roads remain open, in light of ongoing sit-ins across Karachi.
Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday, he stated that while the government is ready to provide protesters with a safe space, blocking roads will not be tolerated.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar urged protesters to vacate the roads, warning that action would be taken if they refused. "I am offering negotiations through Commissioner Karachi and Additional IGP Karachi," he said. "We are open to dialogue, but the government will enforce its authority."
The Home Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that law enforcement agencies will fulfill their duties to protect citizens and prevent the shutdown of the city. He clarified, "We will not compromise on the safety and freedom of movement for the people of Karachi."
IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho were also present during the briefing.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar noted that initial agreements with the protesters included assurances that roads would not be blocked, but over time, the number of sit-ins grew, leading to disruptions.
"Our intention is not to target any group, but if the state's authority is challenged, we will assert it," he added.
He further disclosed that 19 individuals had been arrested and 3 cases registered under various legal sections due to the unrest. The Home Minister expressed concern over the difficulties citizens face due to road closures.
In reference to the situation in Parachinar, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar acknowledged the Sindh government’s solidarity. "We condemn the atrocities in Parachinar, and as proposed by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori, we have sent aid. The ongoing violence there is condemnable, and the KP government must seek a resolution."
Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said while claiming to be peaceful, the protesters have caused damages, including the burning of eight motorcycles, one belonging to a traffic cop. Several police personnel were also injured, with five sustaining minor injuries and three in serious condition.
Recent Stories
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..
First case of new year registered against bootlegger
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 202410 seconds ago
-
Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonstrations11 seconds ago
-
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis4 minutes ago
-
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM4 minutes ago
-
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 20244 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Social Security Hospital ..4 minutes ago
-
First case of new year registered against bootlegger4 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority4 minutes ago
-
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali4 minutes ago
-
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring lasting peace in region ..4 minutes ago
-
Muqam slams shelling, baton charge on Peshawar protesters4 minutes ago