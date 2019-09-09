UrduPoint.com
Lankan Bureaucrats To Get Training In Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Lankan bureaucrats to get training in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has organized training program for 20 high-ranked Sri Lankan bureaucrats in Pakistan. The training would be held from September 15 to 27 at National school of Public Policy (NSPP), said a press release received here on Monday.

This was told by Pakistan High Commissioner Maj. Gen (retd) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat in a meeting with members of Sri Lankan delegation who paid a courtesy call on him here Monday.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner said that the visit would give an excellent opportunity to Sri Lankan officers to gain knowledge about Pakistan's civil service structure. He further said that the NSPP was a premier institution for the training management of civil servants in Pakistan.

The delegation members, apart from visiting the government institutions in Pakistan, will visit Lahore and Taxila museums and different educational institutions.

The delegation will also meet high ranking government functionaries during their stay in Pakistan.

