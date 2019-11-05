UrduPoint.com
Lankan Chief Of Defence For Exploring New Avenues To Enhance Cooperation With PAF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Lankan Chief of Defence for exploring new avenues to enhance cooperation with PAF

Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne on Tuesday called on Air Chief Marshal Mujhaid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during his visit to Air Headquarters, here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne on Tuesday called on Air Chief Marshal Mujhaid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during his visit to Air Headquarters, here.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest and expressed satisfaction on the current level of cooperation between the two Air Forces, a press release of PAF Media Directorate stated.

Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

PAF Chief assured Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise.

Earlier, on his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF and laid floral wreath on Martyrs' Monument.

