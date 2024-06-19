Laptop Battery Explosion Kills Two Children In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Two children died on the spot and seven others were critically injured when a house in Faisalabad caught
fire due to a laptop battery explosion on early Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the victims were identified as six-year-old Dua Fatima and nine-year-old Muhammad Taha, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials said the children were using a laptop when its battery exploded.
The injured were transferred to the Allied Hospital’s Burn Center for medical treatment.
