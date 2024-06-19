Laptop battery explosion kills two children in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Two children died on the spot and seven others were critically injured when a house in Faisalabad caught

fire due to a laptop battery explosion on early Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the victims were identified as six-year-old Dua Fatima and nine-year-old Muhammad Taha, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the children were using a laptop when its battery exploded.

The injured were transferred to the Allied Hospital’s Burn Center for medical treatment.