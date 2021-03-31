Laptop distributed among the disable students of SMBBMU

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Dean of Community & Public Health Sciences, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh distributed Laptops, under the "Prime Minister's National Program for provision of Laptops to disabled Talented Students", received from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan(HEC).

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony to the students of various affiliated colleges of SMBBMU Larkana, at CMC auditorium Larkana, on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh said it was the wisdom & vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan who introduced laptop scheme for the students of the universities and its affiliated colleges in the country by which the research culture on the campuses will be promoted.

He said, "With this decision of Federal government the students, Post-graduate students and scholars will be able to conduct research through internet and give good results, which will enhance the quality of higher education in the university, I believe," he said.

Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh expressed that the Health Information technology provides the umbrella framework to describe the comprehensive management of health information. Health information technology is in general increasingly viewed as the most promising tool for improving the overall quality, safety and efficiency of the health delivery system.

He further added that broad and consistent utilization of this Technology will Improve health care quality or effectiveness, Increase health care productivity or efficiency, prevent medical errors and increase health care accuracy and procedural correctness, reduce health care costs, increase administrative efficiencies and healthcare work processes, decrease paperwork and unproductive or idle work time, extend real-time communications of health informatics among health care professionals, and expand access to affordable care.

Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh highly appreciated the initiative of Government to provide Laptops to the disabled Students as it will help the students to enhance their knowledge.

He emphasized that purpose of the scheme was to equip students to enhance their quality of research. He urged students to work hard in studies, produce better quality research papers and contribute to the national prosperity and growth.

Director I.T SMBBMU Larkana Engineer Roshan Ali Shaikh said that the efforts of Chairman Higher Education Commission are also laudable in the management and distribution of this scheme on transparent basis.

Director Admissions Dr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Abdul Samad Bhatti, Teaching faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.