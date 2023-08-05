Open Menu

Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held At Sargodha University

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Around 2,000 laptops were distributed among meritorious students at the University of Sargodha (UoS), under the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme Phase III on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and members of parliament.

The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude for the prime minister's initiative. He said, "The distribution of laptops not only bridges the digital divide but also empowers our talented students to explore new digital horizons.

"Speaking at the occasion, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said: "Youth are our nation's future. Investing in them is key. With their hard work, we aim to lead in IT and regain Pakistan's lost position."Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests for attending the occasion. In the end, the Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju as a token of appreciation.

