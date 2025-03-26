Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held At Sargodha University
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) held a laptop distribution ceremony at the Multi-Purpose Hall Committee Room where the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas distributed laptops among 16 students under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme Phase III.
Previously, 1464 students had received laptops under this scheme,with this additional distribution, the total number of students at the University of Sargodha who have received laptops has now reached 1480.
Addressing the ceremony,the Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas underscored the significance of hard work and professionalism in students’ academic and professional lives.
He emphasized that students are the nation's assets and urged them to adopt diligence as their guiding principle.
The Vice Chancellor also encouraged them to acquire professional skills to contribute effectively to the country’s economic and national development.
The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin and Director Academics Dr Uzma Shehzadi.
During the ceremony, students pledged to work with dedication for the country's progress and acknowledged the role of technology in enhancing their learning experience.
They expressed their gratitude for the initiative, stating that the laptops would help them develop essential skills such as E-learning and digital literacy, ultimately improving their academic performance and preparing them for the challenges of the digital era.
