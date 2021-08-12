Laptop distribution ceremony under Scotland Scholarships held at PMAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A laptop distribution ceremony of Scotland scholarships for young girls through British Council was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS), here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor PMAS Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while Deans, Directors and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said that girls' education was imperative for the growth of the society as educated women could play significant role in the development of a society by practicing the learned knowledge in every aspect of life.

Appreciating the British Council for providing scholarships, he congratulated the female students and emphasized on the role of women empowerment.

Earlier, Director Financial Assistance PMAS Chaudhry Waqas Ahmed shared with participants that the collaboration between British Council and PMAS played a vital role to facilitate maximum number of female students from developing areas.

He further elaborated the eligibility criteria and selection process of British Council Scholarship and shared that five million rupees had been distributed among female students of PMAS.

Ms. Sara Parvez, Head of Higher Education and Skills at British Council, Pakistan informed about the ongoing scholarship schemes offered by British Council.

She also applauded the cooperation and efforts of the Directorate of Financial Assistance for providing timely financial assistance to female students for continuation of their studies.

At the end, the Vice Chancellor distributed laptops among the students. He also presented shields to the officials of British Council of Pakistan.