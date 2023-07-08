Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the laptop scheme undertaken under the Youth Programme became a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth.

In a tweet, he said not only the scheme would bring a knowledge revolution but also create practical opportunities for online employment.

The Prime Minister said he is very pleased to know that while taking advantage from this beneficial scheme, brilliant male and female students are writing exemplary chapters of success.

He said the government has increased financial allocation for this scheme and the phased distribution of laptops among outstanding students has started on merit basis.

The Prime Minister said the intelligent students are our asset, assuring them his support in expressing their abilities.