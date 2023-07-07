Open Menu

Laptop Scheme Creed For Progress Of Pakistani Youth: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Laptop scheme creed for progress of Pakistani youth: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the laptop scheme undertaken under the Youth Programme had become a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the laptop scheme undertaken under the Youth Programme had become a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth.

The prime minister, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said not only the scheme would bring a knowledge revolution but also create practical opportunities for online employment.

He said today he was very pleased to know that while taking advantage from the beneficial scheme brilliant male and female students were writing exemplary chapters of success.

"So the government has increased financial allocation for this scheme," he said, adding totally on the basis of merit today the phased distribution of laptops among outstanding students had started so that there should be no hindrance in their journey of gaining education and knowledge, and that "they touch the sky in their endeavours and reach stars".

"These intelligent students are our asset and they will find me along with them while expressing their abilities. For the youth laptops are a machine but for me it is a mission," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Twitter Male Progress From Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

2 minutes ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

59 seconds ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

1 minute ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

1 minute ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

1 minute ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

4 minutes ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

4 minutes ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

4 minutes ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

13 minutes ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan