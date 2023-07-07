Laptop scheme creed for progress of Pakistani youth: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the laptop scheme undertaken under the Youth Programme had become a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the laptop scheme undertaken under the Youth Programme had become a creed for the progress of Pakistani youth.

The prime minister, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said not only the scheme would bring a knowledge revolution but also create practical opportunities for online employment.

He said today he was very pleased to know that while taking advantage from the beneficial scheme brilliant male and female students were writing exemplary chapters of success.

"So the government has increased financial allocation for this scheme," he said, adding totally on the basis of merit today the phased distribution of laptops among outstanding students had started so that there should be no hindrance in their journey of gaining education and knowledge, and that "they touch the sky in their endeavours and reach stars".

"These intelligent students are our asset and they will find me along with them while expressing their abilities. For the youth laptops are a machine but for me it is a mission," he added.