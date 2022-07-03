Laptop scheme to resume: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Sunday that the CM's Laptop Scheme will start again under which talented students will receive free laptops to help them with their education.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that public service always appreciated, adding that all available resources were being utilized to save the plight of the common man. "We are not afraid of difficulties and will overcome all the problems with the support of public" he added.

The chief minister said that Rs 200 billion subsidy was being provided to the people in light of current layer of price hike, adding that free medicines were also available in THQ and DHQ hospitals. Immediate steps were being taken to provide free medicines to the cancer patients, he added.

He said that practical steps were being taken to improve OPDs of government hospitals, saying that district price control committees were functional and law and order situation will also improve due to revival of Safe City cameras.