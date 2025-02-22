Laptops, Cash Distribution Ceremony On 25th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has announced distribution of laptops and cash prizes among officers and students of institutions working under school education Department (SED).
According to SED sources, the ceremony will be organised in Lahore on February 25.
According to the details, the Punjab government will distribute laptops to children for their best performance in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competitions, and officers will be awarded certificates for their best performance.
The sources further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the ceremony as the special guest, while Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Schools Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo will also attend the ceremony.
Meanwhile, students who took positions in curricular and extracurricular activities organised by PEF, will also be awarded prizes. The ceremony will be organised at Government APS Boys High School, Model Town.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner suspends DMS Liaqat Memorial hospital, summons PESCO SDO3 minutes ago
-
DS Railway says retired employees asset of govt depts4 minutes ago
-
NUML inaugurates training program EnglishWorks4 minutes ago
-
CM performance highly commendable; Maryam Aurangzeb14 minutes ago
-
ETPB to develop trust properties, revenue expected to quadruple24 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather persists in Lahore24 minutes ago
-
351 ITP officers deployed for ICC Champions Trophy traffic plan34 minutes ago
-
ITP take action against 7,883 wrong parking violators34 minutes ago
-
Police intensify snap checking In DIKhan34 minutes ago
-
Kohat market inspection ensures fair prices and availability of essential commodities34 minutes ago
-
Spring Plantation Drive begins, 1,540 trees planted in Peshawar34 minutes ago
-
PM meets local, parliamentary leaders in DG Khan44 minutes ago