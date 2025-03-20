Laptops distributed among 22 position holders of STEAM competitions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) As per the vision of the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, laptops were distributed among the position holders of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) competitions here on Thursday.

The competitions were held in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics subjects under the STEAM program.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed laptops among 22 position holders.

Addressing the occasion, the DC said that the laptop scheme of the Punjab government for talented students is a big initiative and the high-performing students have been given laptops by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He said that the distribution of laptops is a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government in the field of education.

The laptops will help the students’ access to online educational resources, research and improve their digital skills.

He urged the students to study with hard work and dedication.

He further said that teachers’ training could also yield the best result in the field of education.

CEO Education Waqar Ahmed and teachers also attended the ceremony.