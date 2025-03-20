Open Menu

Laptops Distributed Among 22 Position Holders Of STEAM Competitions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Laptops distributed among 22 position holders of STEAM competitions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) As per the vision of the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, laptops were distributed among the position holders of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) competitions here on Thursday.

The competitions were held in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics subjects under the STEAM program.

Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir distributed laptops among 22 position holders.

Addressing the occasion, the DC said that the laptop scheme of the Punjab government for talented students is a big initiative and the high-performing students have been given laptops by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He said that the distribution of laptops is a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government in the field of education.

The laptops will help the students’ access to online educational resources, research and improve their digital skills.

He urged the students to study with hard work and dedication.

He further said that teachers’ training could also yield the best result in the field of education.

CEO Education Waqar Ahmed and teachers also attended the ceremony.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated mo ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration

1 hour ago
 Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to ..

Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago

Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promoti ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..

1 hour ago
 Update: Ministry of Finance announces new minister ..

Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Go ..

UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..

1 hour ago
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Coun ..

Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

5 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan