Open Menu

Laptops Distributed Among Students In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Laptops distributed among students in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for promoting education, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed laptops among outstanding students who excelled in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) extracurricular competitions.

A special ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where 12 high-achieving students from Lodhran district were honored with laptops. The event was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Lodhran Israr-ul-Haq, and other senior officials.

Speaking at the occasion, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir commended the students for their dedication and perseverance. She emphasized that such initiatives not only enhance academic performance but also nurture creativity and technical expertise among students. "Encouragement like this is essential for students to achieve academic excellence and contribute to societal development," she remarked.

Earlier, CEO Education Israr-ul-Haq gave a briefing on the STEAM competitions, highlighting the importance of fostering innovation and critical thinking in education.

Recent Stories

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

6 minutes ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

26 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

26 minutes ago
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

28 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

42 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

56 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

56 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan