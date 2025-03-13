Laptops Distributed Among Students In Lodhran
March 13, 2025
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for promoting education, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed laptops among outstanding students who excelled in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) extracurricular competitions.
A special ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where 12 high-achieving students from Lodhran district were honored with laptops. The event was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Lodhran Israr-ul-Haq, and other senior officials.
Speaking at the occasion, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir commended the students for their dedication and perseverance. She emphasized that such initiatives not only enhance academic performance but also nurture creativity and technical expertise among students. "Encouragement like this is essential for students to achieve academic excellence and contribute to societal development," she remarked.
Earlier, CEO Education Israr-ul-Haq gave a briefing on the STEAM competitions, highlighting the importance of fostering innovation and critical thinking in education.
