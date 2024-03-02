Laptops distributed among students of UoM

Directorate of Information Technology in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, here on Saturday distributed laptops among students of University of Malakand (UoM)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Directorate of Information Technology in collaboration with Higher education Commission, here on Saturday distributed laptops among students of University of Malakand (UoM).

The laptops were distributed by Vice Chancellor UoM, Dr Rasheed Ahmad under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme.

The distribution ceremony was attended students and faculty members.

A total of 240 laptops were distributed among students studying in different departments of the university. Students were also advised to use laptop for their own capacity building and to conduct research and innovative work.