Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPCIP

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash here Friday distributed laptops among fresh graduates who are appointed for internships in various departments of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash here Friday distributed laptops among fresh graduates who are appointed for internships in various departments of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat.

The laptops were distributed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizens Improvement Project (KPCIP).

Chief Executive WSSC, Arif Rauf, Advisor, Waqas Paracha and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Fresh Graduates Internship Program has been launched in Kohat with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank Kohat under KPCIP.

Later, the caretaker minister visited the Service Delivery Centre and Tehsil Office Kohat and directed further facilitation of people besides steps to increase revenue. He also met with people and listened to their problems.