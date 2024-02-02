Laptops Distributed Among WSSC Internees Under KPCIP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Provincial Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash here Friday distributed laptops among fresh graduates who are appointed for internships in various departments of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash here Friday distributed laptops among fresh graduates who are appointed for internships in various departments of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat.
The laptops were distributed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizens Improvement Project (KPCIP).
Chief Executive WSSC, Arif Rauf, Advisor, Waqas Paracha and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
It is worth mentioning that ‘Fresh Graduates Internship Program has been launched in Kohat with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank Kohat under KPCIP.
Later, the caretaker minister visited the Service Delivery Centre and Tehsil Office Kohat and directed further facilitation of people besides steps to increase revenue. He also met with people and listened to their problems.
Recent Stories
HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..
MD WASA for preparing waste water project design
Hyderabad receives light showers
BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr ..
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal district ..
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people
Preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad discussed
Mandatory Hajj ritual training to begin on February 12
Four institutes enter semi-finals of inter-varsity badminton championship
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MD WASA for preparing waste water project design4 minutes ago
-
BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr. Saqib1 hour ago
-
Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal districts2 hours ago
-
Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 92 hours ago
-
SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people2 hours ago
-
Preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad discussed2 hours ago
-
Mandatory Hajj ritual training to begin on February 122 hours ago
-
Central Election Office set up for ROs of Multan2 hours ago
-
PML-N to win polls with huge majority: Rana Munawar2 hours ago
-
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Asifa Bhutto2 hours ago
-
DEMP, QMMB organize event on 'Kashmir Day with educational artwork2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, EU agree to deepen ties under Strategic Engagement Plan2 hours ago