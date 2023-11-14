Laptops distribution ceremony under PM Scheme held in GU’s Tank campus

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was organised here in Tank Campus of Gomal University on Tuesday.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani was the chief guest of the ceremony while Director Tank Campus Dr Ehsan Ullah Danish, University;s Financial Aid and Scholarship Section Incharge Dr Hamid Khan, Heads of all departments, administrative officers and several teachers were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani said the Gomal University administration under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah was ensuring all possible facilities for students of Tank Campus like other universities in the country. He said the administration was facilitating the students of Tank Campus with scholarships and laptop schemes besides ensuring good education. It was for the first time that the laptops under the PM scheme were being distributed among the students of the Tank campus, he added.

He vowed that all the students who were not given laptops due to any reasons in the first phase would be covered in the second phase of laptop distribution which would be started soon.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Tank Campus Dr Ehsan Ullah Danish congratulated the students who got laptops and said that they should enhance their knowledge and research work through the positive use of this facility so that they could play a role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He also thanked the Federal government, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and GU VC Dr Shakibullah for awarding laptops to the students of his campus.

At the end of the ceremony, Dean of Agriculture Faculty Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani distributed laptops among the students.