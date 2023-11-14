Open Menu

Laptops Distribution Ceremony Under PM Scheme Held In GU’s Tank Campus

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Laptops distribution ceremony under PM Scheme held in GU’s Tank campus

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was organised here in Tank Campus of Gomal University on Tuesday.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani was the chief guest of the ceremony while Director Tank Campus Dr Ehsan Ullah Danish, University;s Financial Aid and Scholarship Section Incharge Dr Hamid Khan, Heads of all departments, administrative officers and several teachers were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani said the Gomal University administration under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah was ensuring all possible facilities for students of Tank Campus like other universities in the country. He said the administration was facilitating the students of Tank Campus with scholarships and laptop schemes besides ensuring good education. It was for the first time that the laptops under the PM scheme were being distributed among the students of the Tank campus, he added.

He vowed that all the students who were not given laptops due to any reasons in the first phase would be covered in the second phase of laptop distribution which would be started soon.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Tank Campus Dr Ehsan Ullah Danish congratulated the students who got laptops and said that they should enhance their knowledge and research work through the positive use of this facility so that they could play a role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He also thanked the Federal government, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad and GU VC Dr Shakibullah for awarding laptops to the students of his campus.

At the end of the ceremony, Dean of Agriculture Faculty Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Jelani distributed laptops among the students.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Education Agriculture Tank Gomal HEC All Government

Recent Stories

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

32 minutes ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

35 minutes ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

42 minutes ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

50 minutes ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

16 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

16 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

16 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan