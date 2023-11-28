Laptops distribution ceremony under PM Scheme held at UAD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme-2023 was organized here at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Tuesday.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah, Vice Chancellor of Science and Technology University Bannu Prof. Dr. Khair Uzaman and UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan were the chief guests of the ceremony which was also attended by Assistant Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Muhammad Salman, Controller Examinations Dr Aftab Alam, Director Finance Johar Zaman and others.

In a welcoming address, Registrar Abdul Basit Khan thanked the guests and highlighted the importance of technology, especially in the field of education.

Assistant Director of HEC at regional center Peshawar Muhammad Salman, while addressing the ceremony, shed a light on the role of education for establishment of a developed and literate society.

He also highlighted the importance of strong relation between the government and the educational institutions for development of any nation.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah said equipping the students with modern technology was an investment for the future of the country.

He said the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme-2023 was aimed to end the digital division among students as provision of latest technology to the skilled students was a need of the hour.

At the end of ceremony, the chief guests distributed laptops among the students.

