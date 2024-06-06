"Laptops For All" Scheme To Be Introduced; Rana Mashhood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday announced that the Federal government will introduce the “Laptop for All’ scheme next year.
Talking to the media, he said that the government was making efforts to provide free-of-interest laptops to students from banks on which decision would be taken within two or three days.
Rana said that the government was facing multiple challenges on financial fronts and IMF conditions were also in place, however, “Laptops for All” scheme would be included in the next fiscal budget.
Last year, there was an interim government and when the present government came into being the time to get the budget was very short, so the laptops were not provided to students, he added.
