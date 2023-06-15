Large consignment of drugs seized by Police, PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :In a joint operation, conducted by the Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, a big quantity of drugs was intercepted and seized.

Through the vigilant monitoring of the PSCA cameras, a consignment of 55-kilogram hashish and 15-kilogram opium was recovered from a drug supplier.

Upon identifying the suspicious activity through the Safe City cameras, immediate action was taken by the Baghbanpura police, who promptly instructed the checking of the associated rickshaw. The subsequent search of the rickshaw led to the arrest of named Parvez Khan, who was found in possession of the drugs.

Speaking about the operation, SP Awais Shafiq said the arrested accused, Parvez Khan, was involved in the underground drug trade. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is currently underway.

The Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority remain committed to combating the menace of narcotics by continuing their crackdown on drug dealers. Citizens should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the emergency 15 helpline number, he concluded.