UrduPoint.com

Large Consignment Of Drugs Seized By Police, PSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Large consignment of drugs seized by Police, PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :In a joint operation, conducted by the Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, a big quantity of drugs was intercepted and seized.

Through the vigilant monitoring of the PSCA cameras, a consignment of 55-kilogram hashish and 15-kilogram opium was recovered from a drug supplier.

Upon identifying the suspicious activity through the Safe City cameras, immediate action was taken by the Baghbanpura police, who promptly instructed the checking of the associated rickshaw. The subsequent search of the rickshaw led to the arrest of named Parvez Khan, who was found in possession of the drugs.

Speaking about the operation, SP Awais Shafiq said the arrested accused, Parvez Khan, was involved in the underground drug trade. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is currently underway.

The Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority remain committed to combating the menace of narcotics by continuing their crackdown on drug dealers. Citizens should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the emergency 15 helpline number, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Drugs From

Recent Stories

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

19 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

24 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

25 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

25 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.