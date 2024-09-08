Open Menu

Large Consignment Of Mainpuri Seized By Police

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police seized a large consignment of raw materials used for preparing mainpuri besides arresting a suspect in possession of the seized items.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that a team of Naseem Nagar check post stopped a vehicle on Tariq Sindh road and found 11,050 kilograms of the raw materials.

He added that the suspect Usman Jatt who was driving the vehicle was rounded up and the vehicle had also been impounded.

According to Rajput, an FIR on the state's complaint had been lodged nominating Jatt.

Separately, SSP Hyderabad deprived 4 cops of their 1-year seniority due to negligence in duty.

The spokesman told that a hearing against 8 policemen was conducted in the SSP office during which the salary increment of 3 cops was also seized while show cause notice was issued to a policeman.

