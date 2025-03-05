Large Convoy Of 225 Supply Vehicles Reaches Parachinar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) To cope with ongoing issues in Kurram District, where communication channels remain disrupted, the government continues its efforts to meet the needs of the local population.
In this regard, a major supply convoy comprising 225 vehicles reached Parachinar, said the district administration on Wednesday.
The convoy includes essential food supplies as well as petroleum products to support the region.
Additionally, under the peace agreement, authorities are actively demolishing bunkers and filling connected trenches, with 272 bunkers already dismantled.
The phased process of surrendering weapons and arms to the state has also begun. So far, over 100 miscreants have been taken into custody.
It is important to note that despite communication challenges in Kurram District, the government remains committed to ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential goods.
APP/vak
