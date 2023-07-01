Large number of arms, ammunition recovered by Kohat Police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) ::A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from a motor car during the operation on Eid-ul-Adha under the supervision of DSP Sadar Circle Yousuf Jan here on Saturday morning.

Two arms smugglers were detained during the Indus Highway checking operation. The arrested smugglers Abdul Majeed and Ehsan Khan, along with a motor car full of arms and ammunition, belong to Lakki Marwat.

The seized arms and ammunition include 1 Kalashnikov, 18 pistols and 18,700 cartridges of different bores.

As a result of the successful operation, a case was registered against the detained arms smugglers at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, DPO Kohat Farhan Khan said.

He said the operation against anti-state elements continues and the Police have taken immediate action against all the suspects involved in various crimes all across Kohat District. He said no one would be allowed to play with the peace in the district.