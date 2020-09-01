Large number of illegal Housing schemes' victims approaches NAB

A large number of victims with their claims against the illegal housing schemes of Quetta have started approaching the National Accountability Bureau Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A large number of victims with their claims against the illegal housing schemes of Quetta have started approaching the National Accountability Bureau Balochistan.

The owner of the Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak schemes including Sahibzada Mohammad Yusuf, Sahibzada Mohammad Sadiq and Shabir Ahmed had illegally established housing schemes on the government land in Kuchlak area of the provincial capital.

Taking action on the complaints received by NAB Balochistan, the investigation team of the bureau took the concerned record from the offices of such illegal housing schemes.

Later, on last Friday NAB also arrested three people involved in running illegal housing schemes set up on the government land.

The accused had illegally sold out plots to hundreds of people for counterfeit housing schemes namely Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak.

However, NAB Balochistan has asked the complainants to deposit their claims as soon as possible so that they could get their hard earned money back at earliest.