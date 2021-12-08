UrduPoint.com

Large number of people benefiting from Govt Ehsaas Programs: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday said that a large number of people are benefiting from Govt Ehsaas Programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Micro Health Insurance Program under Kamyab Pakistan Program, distribution of cheques among Imams of Jamia Mosques under KP Govt's financial assistance program, students under Ehsas education Program and poor women under Kafalat Program here at Governor House, the Chief Minister said that all people welfare programs including Ehsaas Ration, Kisan Card and Sehat Plus Program was included in Pakistan Card program.

He said free treatment up to Rs one million were being provided to each family per year under Ehsaas Health Plus program.

He said Rs10,000 monthly stipends to each Imam of mosques are being provided, adding 16,000 imams would be benefited from Govt assistance program.

The monthly stipend of Khateeb of central mosque increased to Rs21,000 per month.

He suggested Education Card for providing assistance to talented students to reach the top college of Pakistan.

