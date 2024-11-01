Large number of people reach Lahore hospitals due to smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) As smog intensifies in the provincial capital, hospitals are reporting a surge in patients with respiratory issues, including dry cough, asthma, and difficulty breathing.

Influenza and viral infections are affecting a significant portion of the population, leading to a shortage of influenza vaccines. Among children, cases of pneumonia, chest infections, and dry cough are rising, while eye irritation and skin conditions are becoming increasingly common. Heart disease and asthma patients are particularly impacted by the deteriorating air quality.

According to the Health Department on Friday, in the past 24 hours alone, the city's five major public hospitals received a substantial number of patients suffering from smog-related illnesses. Mayo Hospital's emergency department reported over 1,680 patients, Jinnah Hospital received 1,345, and Gangaram Hospital admitted more than 1,265 patients, with Services Hospital and General Hospital also experiencing a high influx of cases.

Medical experts report that hospitals are overwhelmed by air pollution-related cases, alongside influenza and viral infections, with children and the elderly among the most affected. They recommend that individuals with respiratory issues stay indoors, and urge those with lung and asthma conditions to take extra precautions. Additionally, instances of skin disorders and eye irritation are becoming increasingly prevalent.

To mitigate health risks, experts advise the public to wear masks and protective eyewear. Individuals with weakened immune systems are encouraged to consume a balanced diet, including dry fruits and herbal teas, to strengthen immunity during this critical time.