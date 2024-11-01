Large Number Of People Reach Lahore Hospitals Due To Smog
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) As smog intensifies in the provincial capital, hospitals are reporting a surge in patients with respiratory issues, including dry cough, asthma, and difficulty breathing.
Influenza and viral infections are affecting a significant portion of the population, leading to a shortage of influenza vaccines. Among children, cases of pneumonia, chest infections, and dry cough are rising, while eye irritation and skin conditions are becoming increasingly common. Heart disease and asthma patients are particularly impacted by the deteriorating air quality.
According to the Health Department on Friday, in the past 24 hours alone, the city's five major public hospitals received a substantial number of patients suffering from smog-related illnesses. Mayo Hospital's emergency department reported over 1,680 patients, Jinnah Hospital received 1,345, and Gangaram Hospital admitted more than 1,265 patients, with Services Hospital and General Hospital also experiencing a high influx of cases.
Medical experts report that hospitals are overwhelmed by air pollution-related cases, alongside influenza and viral infections, with children and the elderly among the most affected. They recommend that individuals with respiratory issues stay indoors, and urge those with lung and asthma conditions to take extra precautions. Additionally, instances of skin disorders and eye irritation are becoming increasingly prevalent.
To mitigate health risks, experts advise the public to wear masks and protective eyewear. Individuals with weakened immune systems are encouraged to consume a balanced diet, including dry fruits and herbal teas, to strengthen immunity during this critical time.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Qatar visit3 minutes ago
-
2 get death penalty in Wah murder cases3 minutes ago
-
KP govt signs agreement for independent power transmission line3 minutes ago
-
Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat3 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 helped 189,149 victims during October3 minutes ago
-
Various services being provided under 'Maryam Ki Dastak' initiative: DC13 minutes ago
-
Meeting for outsourcing of solid waste management system held13 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog campaign: police register 197 cases, arrest 209 accused13 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail21 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched23 minutes ago
-
EV's policy to be announced on November 30; Rana Tanveer23 minutes ago