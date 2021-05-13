Large number of people turn-up for Eid prayer in Eidgah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Large number of Eid-ul-Fitr worshipers turned up for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in the main Eidgah after the announcement of the Central Route Hilal Committee Eid on Thursday.

Provincial Chief Khatib Maulana Tayyab Qureshi led the large Eid congregations with political and social personalities attended. Eid-ul-Fitr prayers have been offered in hundreds of masajid across Peshawar including Bagh-e-Naran, Qasim Ali Khan Masjid, Shia Jama Masjid, Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith. After Eid prayers, prayers were offered for the security and development of the motherland Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

The day started with special prayers in masajids for the wellbeing of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Prayers were also offered for the innocent Muslims facing the brutalities of Israel in Palestine, occupied Kashmir at the hands of India forces.

Citizens congratulated the Eid while maintaining social distance. According to police, the main Eidgah and other Eid prayers in Peshawar were strictly guarded by Policemen with foolproof security arrangements have been made for the gatherings.

SSP operation while talking to media men said that more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city while there is a strict blockade on the entrances and exits of the city. It is worth mentioning here that after a long time one Eid is being celebrated after the Populzai led Ruwit and Central Ruet Hilal Committee announced the Eid on Thursday, after sighting of the Shawal moon.

Eid congregations were arranged in all major cities and towns following social distancing and precautionary measures to contain the spread corona.

The Ulema also highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr and the golden principles of religion islam in their sermons. Traffic was thin on roads and public transport stands were also closed in wake of corona pandemic.

The government has also announced strict precautionary measures including movement of public transport and closure of tourist spots throughout the province. Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has also urged people to abide by recommended precautionary measures to contain corona. He said that restrictions are aimed to benefit people and control the spread of coronavirus.