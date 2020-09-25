UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Number Of Smuggled Cigarette Cartons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Large number of smuggled cigarette cartons seized

A team of intelligence and investigations directorate (Inland revenue) has seized a large number of smuggled cigarettes cartons from a storage in the suburbs of the city, officials said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of intelligence and investigations directorate (Inland revenue) has seized a large number of smuggled cigarettes cartons from a storage in the suburbs of the city, officials said on Friday.

On special instructions of FBR, intelligence and investigations director (Inland Revenue) Zubair Bilal formed a team that conducted raid at a storage at Adda 19-Kassi and recovered many cartons of smuggled cigarettes stored their for illegal supply.

Officials said, they were now examining and counting the seized goods to ascertain their value.

Related Topics

FBR From

Recent Stories

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

1 hour ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah urges ABAD to display SBCA Bar ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan, China special envoys discuss latest stat ..

16 seconds ago

Moscow Reinstates Stay-at-Home Order for Risk Grou ..

18 seconds ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.