Large number of smuggled cigarette cartons seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of intelligence and investigations directorate (Inland revenue) has seized a large number of smuggled cigarettes cartons from a storage in the suburbs of the city, officials said on Friday.

On special instructions of FBR, intelligence and investigations director (Inland Revenue) Zubair Bilal formed a team that conducted raid at a storage at Adda 19-Kassi and recovered many cartons of smuggled cigarettes stored their for illegal supply.

Officials said, they were now examining and counting the seized goods to ascertain their value.