Large Number Of Trees Cut Down Around Canal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Officials of canal department allegedly cut down large number of trees in the name of 'removing encroachment around the water channel' situated in tehsil Alipur here.

According to details provided with APP, hundreds of trees errected at Bahawal Nala point of Alipur canal, were cut down during de-silting drive carried out in past few days.

The cut -trees were taken away by officers and contractors of the canal department, according to eye witnesses.

When contacted, SDO canal department Numan Baig termed chopping down of trees as necessary measure to clean up canal.

He said cut-trees were appeared to have become stumbling block for smoothly carrying out de-silting drive into the water channel as they had encroached the area.

Locals namely Arshad, Naeem, Khawar, Yawar, Dildar Khan, Ghulam Farid and others expressing surprise over the said move, said it would lead to damage clean & green Pakistan drive initiated by the government across the country with district Muzaffargah was no immune to this.

They demanded of the authority concerned to take notice into the situation and stop the practice as it would lead to put environment in danger by and large.

