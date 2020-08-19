UrduPoint.com
Large Number Of Unregistered Pneumonia Vaccine Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Large number of unregistered pneumonia vaccine seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Local drugs authority seized a large quantity of unregistered pneumonia vaccine costing lacs of rupees from local drugs house located at Khan Plaza, Nishtar road after a raid was conducted on direction of Chief Drugs Controller here.

According to Deputy Drugs Controller Rao Sajid Mahmood, a team of drugs controlling authority led by him held raid along with two officials including Usman Ghani and Asad Abrar at drugs store called Inam Pharma today after receiving tip off. It seized 106 unregistered pneumonia vaccine vials being sold with brand name Prevenor-13 worth over Rs. 530,000 as each vials cost about 5,000. The outlet was sealed after holding recovery of unauthorized vaccine from the spot.

Talking to APP, Rao Sajid said that FIR against the accused owner named Muhammad Majid was in process as the case forwarded to District Quality Control board Multan (DQCB). He further said that such operations would continue until they rid the district of those who ply their trade by selling unregistered as well as scheduled medication, he said.

The pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccine is an injection given to patient to protect it from pneumococcal disease. Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by pneumococcal bacteria. Pneumococcal vaccines are vaccines against the bacterium Streptococcus pneumonia. Their use can prevent some cases of pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.

