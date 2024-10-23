Large Quantity Of 'Churan' Seized, Accused Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 90,000 unhygienic 'Churan' pipes, 240 kilograms of 'Churan' powder and other items from a food factory in Faisalabad.
A PFA spokesman said that a team conducted a raid in Ghazi Abad Millat Road and unearthed a food factory where spurious and unhygienic 'Churan' was being prepared and packaged for its sale in different areas of Faisalabad.
The team also arrested an accused from the spot and sealed premises of the factory, he added.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in city2 minutes ago
-
Pak sets ambitious goal to generate 60% energy from RE: Awais2 minutes ago
-
Monica, Allah Dino discuss human rights, democratic institutions3 minutes ago
-
NA body focuses on maintenance, cleaning at Parliament Lodges12 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker mourns sudden death of MNA Rana Ansar’s son13 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts sports event for visually impaired female athletes13 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs man for sharing inappropriate content22 minutes ago
-
Governor urges ministers, MPAs to prioritize public welfare22 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief holds E-Kutchehy22 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan directs to ensure implementation of uplift projects22 minutes ago
-
Smog awareness walk held23 minutes ago