Large Quantity Of 'Churan' Seized, Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 90,000 unhygienic 'Churan' pipes, 240 kilograms of 'Churan' powder and other items from a food factory in Faisalabad.

A PFA spokesman said that a team conducted a raid in Ghazi Abad Millat Road and unearthed a food factory where spurious and unhygienic 'Churan' was being prepared and packaged for its sale in different areas of Faisalabad.

The team also arrested an accused from the spot and sealed premises of the factory, he added.

