Large Quantity Of Firecrackers Recovered During Raid

Large quantity of firecrackers recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered a large quantity of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of city police station here Thursday, informed police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Ghulam Jan. Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken such anti social elements.

