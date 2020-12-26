Large quantity of fireworks seized, accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Raza Abad police have arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Raza Abad police have arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police team checked a suspect mini-loader near Abbas Nagar and during search recovered 30 cartons filled with fireworks.

The police took fireworks and mini-loader into custody while twoaccused Ehsan and Qasim were arrested after registering a case.

Further investigation was underway.