Large Quantity Of Fireworks Seized, Accused Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Raza Abad police have arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police team checked a suspect mini-loader near Abbas Nagar and during search recovered 30 cartons filled with fireworks.
The police took fireworks and mini-loader into custody while twoaccused Ehsan and Qasim were arrested after registering a case.
Further investigation was underway.