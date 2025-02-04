Open Menu

Large Quantity Of Liquor Seized, Bootlegger Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Large quantity of liquor seized, bootlegger arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal liquor trade, police successfully seized a massive quantity of liquor in Liaqatpur's Chobara area and arrested a notorious bootlegger

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal liquor trade, police successfully seized a massive quantity of liquor in Liaqatpur's Chobara area and arrested a notorious bootlegger.

According to police sources, Chobara police station conducted a targeted raid at the hideout of Zulfiqar, a well-known liquor dealer.

During the operation, authorities recovered 200 bottles of liquor, 7,200 liters of raw alcohol (lehan), and an active brewing furnace used for illicit distillation.

The accused was arrested on the spot, and a case has been registered against him. Police officials stated that this operation is part of an intensified crackdown against illegal liquor production and sale in the region.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating such illegal activities and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity to help maintain law and order.

