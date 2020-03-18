Large quantity of masks recovered in Sialkot

Assistant Commissioner Javeria Mabul, along with a police team, raided a godown in Naikapura here on Wednesday and recovered 170,000 surgical face masks, illegally stored there

Police arrested three owners of the godown -- Hassan Raza, Umer Karim and Hamza Ali and sent them to lock-up after registering a case against them.