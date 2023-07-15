Large Quantity Of Narcotics Seized, Accused Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of narcotics near Jaranwala.
A spokesman said here on Saturday that the Force personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid near Jaranwala and intercepted a suspected rickshaw.
During search, the ANF recovered narcotics and arrested one accused, whose identity was not made public by the Force. The accused was sent behind bars, the spokesman said.