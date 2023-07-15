Large quantity of narcotics seized, accused held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of narcotics near Jaranwala.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that the Force personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid near Jaranwala and intercepted a suspected rickshaw.

During search, the ANF recovered narcotics and arrested one accused, whose identity was not made public by the Force. The accused was sent behind bars, the spokesman said.