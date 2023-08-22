Open Menu

Large Quantity Of NCP Goods Seized, One Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

The district Keamari Police foiled a smuggling bid for a huge quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) goods and arrested an allegedly involved accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district Keamari Police foiled a smuggling bid for a huge quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) goods and arrested an allegedly involved accused.

According to a spokesman for Keamari Police on Tuesday, the Madina Colony police station of district Keamari during checking of a passenger bus coming from Quetta, Balochistan, at the Hub River Road recovered NCP goods worth millions.

The recovered goods include 17 sacks of betel nuts weighing 170kg, 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 cartons of chocolate, 20 cartons of milk and 45 bundles of gas pipes. Arrested involved accused was identified as Allaudin.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Police Station Road Hub Gas From Million

Recent Stories

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

36 seconds ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

38 seconds ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

4 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

11 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

4 minutes ago
 Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express ..

Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express solidarity with Christian com ..

4 minutes ago
Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan div ..

Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

4 minutes ago
 MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housin ..

MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housing societies

4 minutes ago
 100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the worl ..

100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the world to deliver transformative cl ..

41 minutes ago
 DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protect ..

DoH continues its efforts to enhance child protection capacities

56 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs 4,600 to Rs 234,500 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs 4,600 to Rs 234,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon, HEC honour universities leading breas ..

Pink Ribbon, HEC honour universities leading breast cancer awareness

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan