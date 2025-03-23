Large Quantity Of Seized Narcotics Destroyed In Layyah
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A significant quantity of seized narcotics was destroyed in Layyah under official's supervision.
According to police sources, the confiscated drugs were related to various cases registered at different police stations across the district last year. The destruction process took place at Police Station Saddar Layyah.
Civil Judge Ali Hassan, SP Investigation Nasrullah Warraich, DSP Legal, SHO Saddar, and other officers supervised the procedure.
The destroyed substances included 5,110 liters of liquor, 3,159 bottles of liquor, 239 kilograms of hashish, 25.655 kilograms of heroin, 128 kilograms of poppy, 125 kilograms of bhang, and 344 grams of ice.
Civil Judge Ali Hassan emphasized that drugs were a deadly poison for society and collective efforts were needed to eliminate them.
SP Investigation Nasrullah Warraich reaffirmed that Layyah police would continue its crackdown against those involved in drug trafficking.
