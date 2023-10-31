Open Menu

Large Quantity Of Smuggled Betel Nuts Seized, One Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The district Keamari Police on Tuesday seized a large quantity of smuggled betel nuts and arrested an accused.

According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police, the Mochko police station of district Keamari intercepted a passenger coach and during its checking recovered 315kg betel nuts from the hidden cavities of the bus.

The seized betel nuts were being transported to Karachi. Police arrested the involved bus driver and also took the bus into custody. Further legal proceedings were underway.

